Boles selected to replace Winters in state Senate

A replacement for the late state Sen. Jackie Winters has been selected.

The Oregonain/OregonLive reports that commissioners in Marion and Polk Counties on Tuesday unanimously voted to appoint Denyc Boles, a Salem Republican serving her first elected term in the Oregon House, to the empty seat, which represents part of both counties.

Winters, a Republican from Salem, died of cancer in May.

Under state law, the replacement for Winters had to be a Republican.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Boles' appointment to the Senate creates another vacancy in the Oregon House. Her district is entirely within Marion County, which means it will be up to Marion County Commissioners to select her replacement. That process will have to be completed within 30 days of when Boles formally resigned from her House seat, but will almost certainly not occur before the current Legislature adjourns, which by law must be Sunday or sooner.