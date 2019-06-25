National Politics

Senators: 18 Mississippi airports receiving federal money

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Eighteen airports in Mississippi will receive federal money to make improvements, including rehabilitation of some runways.

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith on Monday announced $4.8 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The single largest grant is just over $1 million to the Magee Municipal Airport for runway improvement.

Other grants include $600,000 to Columbia-Marion County Airport to rebuild some taxiway, $319,500 to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport to update a master plan study, $250,000 to Greenwood-Leflore Airport to rehabilitate some apron and nearly $100,000 to Vicksburg Municipal Airport to expand the apron.

