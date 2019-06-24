Website seeks public’s help to ID suspects in unsolved cases

A Kentucky police department has launched a website to seek the public's help in identifying suspects in unsolved cases.

A statement from the Lexington Police Department says the site, www.lexidme.com , has surveillance images of people suspected of criminal activity whom police haven't been able to identify.

Chief Lawrence Weathers says the site allows the public to see some photographic evidence in cases and submit tips directly to detectives.

A majority of the cases on the site will be shoplifting and other thefts, which are the most common criminal activity in Lexington.

Police will update the site frequently and will continue to highlight significant or noteworthy cases on social media.