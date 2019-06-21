Hurricane recovery, affordable housing funds for Keys

Officials say the Florida Keys will receive $21 million for Hurricane Irma recovery, along with $35 million for affordable housing.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the money during a Thursday news conference in Marathon.

The $21 million comes from the Florida Division of Emergency Management to reimburse Monroe County for debris removal, emergency protective measures and damage to other facilities following Hurricane Irma's September 2017 landfall in Florida.

The $35 million is part of a statewide program to provide $140 million for the construction of new affordable workforce housing to help address housing shortages worsened by Hurricane Irma. This funding is awarded by Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's Rebuild Florida program and will be administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.