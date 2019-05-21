Idaho state lands agency reviews administrative rules

Idaho's top elected officials have directed the state agency responsible for administering regulations on 3,800 square miles (9,800 square kilometers) of state land to carry out a process to make sure those regulations don't expire.

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little and the rest of the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday voted 5-0 to direct the Idaho Department of Lands to proceed with temporary and proposed rulemaking.

The Idaho Legislature's failure to renew administrative rules before it adjourned in April means all state administrative rules expire at midnight on June 30.

The Idaho Department of Lands says it has gone through its administrative rules and identified rules to cut and others to reauthorize for temporary status.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The agency says the Idaho Attorney General's office has reviewed those decisions.