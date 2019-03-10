The Latest: WA governor calls on rivals to scrap filibuster

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee sits in front of the state seal as he takes part in a conference call meeting with members of the AARP, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee's proposal for a limited public health care option cleared the state House of Representatives Friday, March 8, 2019, advancing what he has called the most practical option for expanding health coverage — and bringing to his state a national debate over what universal health care means. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo