First lady: Growing ease in official role, but not politics

In this March 8, 2019, phot, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk hand in hand in Beauregard, Ala., as they tour areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County, Ala. Melania Trump largely avoided the campaign trail in 2016, limiting her role to a handful of appearances and interviews. But as President Donald Trump shows his eagerness for the coming 2020 re-election battle, less clear is the first lady’s fervor for participating in the effort. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo