State Senate leader resigns, says he took campaign funds

FILE - In this May 22, 2013, file photo, Nevada Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, listens to debate on the Senate floor at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson is resigning from the state Senate following allegations he misappropriated campaign funds for his personal use. Sisolak said in a statement Tuesday, March 5, 2019, that he's "extremely disappointed" in the news and said it goes "goes against the integrity every elected officer in the state of Nevada should uphold." Cathleen Allison, File AP Photo