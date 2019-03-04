AP Newsbreak: Border agents using firearms less

In this Feb. 26, 2019, photo, U.S. Border Patrol Customs and Border Protection Chief Carla Provost testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Firearms use by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents has reached a record low. According to data obtained by The Associated Press, there were 15 instances in which officers and agents used firearms during the budget year 2018. Jose Luis Magana AP Photo