As snowpack soars, Oregon’s governor declares emergency

In this Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 photo, snowshoers Scott Stice, right, and Jeanine Stice, of Salem, Ore., take in the view from snow-covered Todd Lake in the Cascade Range in Central Oregon. After a slow start, wintry weather has walloped Oregon, with the snowpack surpassing the norm by as much as 160 percent in some part of the state and Gov. Kate Brown declaring an emergency Thursday, Feb. 28, in 10 counties. Andrew Selsky AP Photo