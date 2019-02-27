Georgia city names interim police chief

A Georgia city has named an interim police chief after its current chief resigned to take another city post.
The Augusta Chronicle reports Harlem City Manager Brett Cook named Capt. Rob Lewis as interim chief for the City of Harlem on Tuesday. He will replace Chuck Meadows who accepted a position in code enforcement with the city.
Lewis, a captain in the department since 2014, will assume the interim role March 4 when Meadows steps into his new position.
No decision has been made concerning a permanent police chief.
Cook says Lewis will be given the opportunity to perform as chief and, if successful, could be appointed to the position permanently.
Harlem is part of the Augusta, Georgia metropolitan area and sits in Columbia County.
