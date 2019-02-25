New fitness test presents challenges for Army Guard

In this photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, U.S Army troops training to serve as instructors participate in the new Army combat fitness test at the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade compound at Fort Bragg, N.C. The Army National Guard is looking for nearly 5,000 fitness instructors and buying roughly $40 million in workout equipment in the next seven months to help its soldiers meet new physical fitness standards being set by the military service. Gerry Broome AP Photo