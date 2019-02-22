Ohio lawmakers pushing to fix error that could ban some guns

State lawmakers are moving quickly to fix a mistake in an Ohio bill that gun rights advocates say could inadvertently ban several types of legal guns.
At issue is legislation approved by lawmakers last year that allows off-duty police officers to carry firearms and limits local governments' ability to pass gun laws, among other changes.
Gun advocates say a misplaced paragraph in the bill unintentionally lumped a variety of long guns into a prohibited category. They say lawmakers should fix the problem before the law takes effect in late March.
Bills to address the error have been introduced by state Sen. Kristina Roegner (ROG'-ner), a Republican from suburban Akron, and Rep. Phil Plummer, a Dayton Republican and a former Montgomery County sheriff.
