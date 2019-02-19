Lawmakers raise concerns over Nevada speed camera bill

Nevada lawmakers have expressed concern over legislation that would give governments the ability to install red light and speed cameras to capture traffic violations.
Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson raised concerns Tuesday that the enforcement cameras will first appear in low-income communities, instead of in more affluent neighborhoods.
The bill says an automated traffic enforcement system creates a photograph that can be used as evidence of a traffic violation. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports more than a dozen states have both red light and speed cameras.
Amy Davey with the Department of Public Safety says the system would only be used for traffic light and speed violations. She argued the system is shown to reduce crash fatalities and serious injuries, but also said some studies show rear-end collisions can increase.
