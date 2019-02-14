Oregon official: texts show police-extremist collusion

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2018, file photo, counter protesters tear a Nazi flag, in Portland, Ore. A member of Portland's city council says she is shocked by a newspaper report that the commander for the police rapid response team exchanged friendly text messages with a leader of far-right protests that have rocked the city. Councilwoman Jo Ann Hardesty said the reporting in Willamette Week on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, confirms there are members of the Portland police force who work in collusion with right-wing extremists. Manuel Valdes, File AP Photo