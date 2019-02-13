Minimum wage increase clears House, heads to Senate

A bill to raise New Mexico's statewide minimum wage for the first time in a decade won approval from the state House of Representatives on Wednesday, sending the initiative to the Senate to confront its last major hurdle.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supports central provisions of the bill.
The minimum wage would rise from $7.50 an hour to $12 by July 2021, with automatic increases tied to inflation thereafter.
Under an amendment adopted Wednesday, the bill would gradually discontinue an exemption to the full minimum wage for tipped workers — largely restaurant wait staff.
Under current law, businesses can pay workers as little as $2.13 an hour if they earn enough tips to surpass the state's $7.50 minimum hourly wage. Restaurant owners and some staff have protested major changes to that system, while advocates for change say the exemption is prone to abuse.
Democrats are testing the Legislature's appetite for proposals on climate change, gun control, the minimum wage and abortion during a legislatives session that ends on March 16.
House Speaker Brian Egolf said Tuesday that New Mexico voters want to see results after giving Democrats a mandate for change with the election of Lujan Grisham and an expanded Democratic House majority.
The House deliberated late into the night Wednesday on a bill that would make it easier to take guns away from people who may be suicidal or bent on violence.
About 30 high-school aged students gathered in the Capitol rotunda to mark the approaching anniversary on Thursday of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
They wore T-shirts bearing the names and ages of people killed at Parkland. The governor appeared briefly to praise them for pushing peacefully for new gun-safety regulations.
The gun control bill from Democratic Reps. Daymon Ely of Corrales and Joy Garratt of Albuquerque would allow police or household members to seek court orders requiring people deemed threatening to temporarily surrender their guns.
Ely highlighted the Parkland shooting anniversary, and he also stressed the bill's potential to prevent suicides.
On the minimum wage proposal, Republican House minority leader James Townsend said he feared the base-wage increase would result in layoffs.
"These steps are too much, too quick," he said. "I think there will be reductions in forces."
The sponsor of the wage bill, Democratic Rep. Miguel Garcia of Albuquerque, emphasized that a base-wage increase should raise consumer spending and boost the economy.
"It's the economy that is going to benefit," he said. "It's an economy made up businesses. It's an economy made up of workers."
The Republican minority in the House of Representatives that controls 24 out of 70 seats has pushed back to little avail so far against advancing bills that would expand background checks on private gun sales and strike the state's dormant criminal ban on abortion in case the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn a decision that makes the procedure legal.
Also on Wednesday, a bill to allow medically assisted suicide was sent to the House floor after two committee endorsements. The bill would allow health providers to prescribe life-ending medication for terminally ill patients who are estimated to have less than six months to live.
Republicans and the local Roman Catholic church oppose the measure. The bill's sponsor, Democratic Rep. Deborah Armstrong of Albuquerque, describes it as a matter of personal freedom.
