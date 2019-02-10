Pittsburgh pushing for new policy to oversee vehicle towing

The mayor of Pittsburgh is looking to overhaul car towing procedures in the city, saying they don't want to force competition between towing companies.
Mayor Bill Peduto's office announced Friday that Pittsburgh plans to assign one towing company to work each of the six police zones, under a new proposal designed to "bring safety and customer protections to towing procedures." The Post-Gazette reports the Democratic mayor's administration says it doesn't want companies racing each other to reach accident sites.
Officials are requesting proposals from companies to set towing rates and requiring firms to maintain nearby tow pounds accessible every day of the week.
Vehicle owners could still choose other towing companies to retrieve their vehicles.
