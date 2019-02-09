Capitol Watch: Focus on criminal justice reform, Amazon deal

In New York state government news, criminal justice reforms pushed for years by Democrats could be passed by the Legislature soon. And the deal to bring one of Amazon's headquarters to Queens is expected to get plenty of discussion in back-to-back budget hearings.
The criminal justice bills are among the top items on the Democrat-controlled Assembly and Senate's agendas this year, including one that would eliminate cash bail and another that would speed up getting cases to trial.
Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is scheduled to testify at Monday's public hearing on local government funding. The Amazon deal will is expected to be a main topic of discussion then and again Tuesday, when the budget hearing on economic development is held.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Comments