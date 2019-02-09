Base’s roster of F-35s increasing; spike in noise complaints

An F-35B fighter jet lands at Luke Air Force Base in this Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013 file photo, in Goodyear, Ariz. Luke Air Force Base's roster of F-35s has grown and that means the pilot-training installation on the west side of metro Phoenix will produce more flights and more noise. Luke now has 85 F-35s, well en route to its planned full complement of 144, and the base in January reached a milestone of more than 1,000 flights from the base in one month. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo