Montana bill aims to clarify ownership rights of fossils

By AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

February 06, 2019 04:25 PM

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2013 file photo, one of two "dueling dinosaur" fossils is displayed in New York. Ownership of two fossilized dinosaur skeletons found on a Montana ranch in 2006 are the subject of a legal battle over whether they are part of a property's surface rights or mineral rights. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a split decision saying fossils are minerals under mineral rights laws. The 2019 Montana Legislature is considering a bill to clarify that fossils are part of the surface rights.
HELENA, Mont.

A legal challenge over the ownership of valuable dinosaur fossils unearthed on an eastern Montana ranch has prompted legislation seeking to clarify that fossils are part of a property's surface rights, not its mineral rights.

Supporters told the state House Natural Resources Committee Wednesday that federal agencies and state lands policies differentiate between minerals and fossils — and it's time state law followed suit.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in November that fossils worth millions of dollars found on a ranch owned by Mary Ann and Lige Murray are made up of minerals and are part of the property's mineral estate.

Brothers Jerry and Bo Severson, who own some of the mineral rights on the Murray's ranchland, urged committee members to reject the bill.

