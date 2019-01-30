Wolf to ask lawmakers for new $4.5B capital program

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is planning to ask lawmakers to approve a multibillion-dollar plan to borrow money for a wide range of projects, from controlling floodwaters to fighting blight.
Wolf, a Democrat, is unveiling the plan Thursday in more detail. The administration is proposing to borrow $4.5 billion and spend it over four years on a plan that ties together projects for both rural areas and downtowns.
Approval will be up to the Republican-controlled Legislature.
The administration says the money would go to expand high-speed internet access, improve storm water and flood control and clean up brownfields and blight in hopes of luring new businesses.
It also aims to help extend natural gas pipelines to businesses and pay for transportation improvements, including for public transit projects.
