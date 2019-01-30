Former Burleigh deputy sentenced for stealing drug evidence

A former Burleigh County sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for stealing drug evidence from the state crime lab.
Thirty-two-year-old narcotics task force member Kerry Komrosky was charged in April 2018 after investigators found nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine and 47 grams of cocaine in his home. Authorities say some of the drugs were from cases he helped investigate.
He pleaded guilty in November to felony theft and misdemeanor drug possession under a conditional agreement that allows him to appeal an order denying suppression of evidence and withdraw his plea if the appeal is successful.
Komrosky resigned after his arrest, and the North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board suspended his peace officer's license pending the outcome of his criminal case.
