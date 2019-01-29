Democrat-controlled NY Legislature to pass gun control bills

The Democrat-controlled New York Legislature is set to pass several bills aimed at making the state's already tough gun laws even stricter.
At least eight measures are expected to pass the Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, including legislation to ban bump stocks and prohibit districts from allowing school employees to carry guns in schools.
Lawmakers passed Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's SAFE Act in 2013, when Republicans controlled the Senate. The tougher gun laws passed just weeks after the mass shooting at the Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school. Those laws include one banning certain semi-automatic weapons.
With Democrats now in control of the Senate as well as the Assembly, another round of gun-control legislation is expected to easily pass in Albany.
