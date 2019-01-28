NY lawmaker, police detective nearby when shots erupt

A New York lawmaker and a police detective were participating in a homeless count when they heard loud popping noises that turned out to be a fatal shooting.
Democratic Orange County Legislator Kevindaryan Lujan (keh-vihn-DEHR'-ee-an loo-HAHN') tells the Times Herald-Record that Det. James Cerone was on his police radio within seconds of hearing the sound late Friday in Newburgh.
Jermaine Cooper died at a hospital early Saturday. Four people were arrested after a police chase that ended in Poughkeepsie.
Lujan, who was about a block away when the shooting erupted, says Newburgh officers converged within minutes.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The department's Shot Spotter equipment indicated nine rounds were fired.
Witnesses described the vehicle and police used street cameras to quickly identify it.
Comments