Haitian eatery dishes up meals for unpaid Miami TSA workers

Transportation Security Administration workers may not be getting paid during the government shutdown, but a restaurant at Miami International Airport is making sure they get free lunches and dinners while on the job.
Wilkinson Sejour, owner of the Haitian restaurant Chef Creole tells the Miami Herald he'd given away nearly 350 meals by Monday. Some uniformed TSA workers couldn't leave their spots, so colleagues brought lists for take-out.
Sejour says he relies on workers for much of his business. When he heard them saying they couldn't afford to eat there anymore, he said "bull" and decided to offer up free food.
TSA workers are among the 800,000 federal workers affected by the shutdown, which began Dec. 22.
Sojour says this is the only Haitian restaurant operating in a U.S. airport.
