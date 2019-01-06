Police, prosecutor at odds amid rise in officer shootings

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, protesters who've called for an end to police brutality demonstrate in Salt Lake City. Amid a sharp increase in fatal police shootings in Utah, a rift has developed between officers in Salt Lake County and the prosecutor who investigates them. The Desert News reports that police officers refused to speak with District Attorney Sim Gill's investigators in at least five cases. There were a total of 18 fatal officer-involved shootings in Utah in 2018, triple that of the year before. The split comes as police shootings around the country are under increasing scrutiny from social movements like Black Lives Matter. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo