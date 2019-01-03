Ige appoints former prosecutor to be new attorney general

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is appointing Honolulu attorney and former federal prosecutor Clare Connors to be his new attorney general.
Ige said Thursday that Connors' extensive experience brings new insight and terrific understanding of the law to his administration.
The appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.
The governor says Connors will primarily address legal issues in Hawaii. But he also expects she will take on the Trump administration when it takes positions that "aren't consistent" with state values.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Former Ige attorney general Doug Chin led Hawaii in challenging Trump's travel ban on citizens of several Muslim-majority countries.
Connors served as a federal prosecutor in Honolulu. Since 2011, she has worked at the Honolulu law firm Davis Levin Livingston.
She graduated from Yale College and Harvard Law School.
Comments