Maine’s first female governor to be sworn-in

Maine began Wednesday the process of swearing in the outgoing Democratic attorney general as the state's first female governor.
The inauguration of Gov.-elect Janet Mills was scheduled for Wednesday evening at Augusta's civic center. Ceremonial festivities began in the afternoon as lawmakers started to formally deliver election results to Mills.
Mills swept aside six opponents in her June primary race and then won a three-way general election with 51 percent to become the first woman elected to the office in Maine.
Mills' grandchildren will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Former state poet laureate Wesley McNair is set to read an original work.
Outgoing Republican Gov. Paul LePage's spokeswoman says he isn't attending the ceremony. The term-limited governor planned to vacate the governor's residence early to allow Mills' family to have a pre-inauguration luncheon.
The term-limited governor tweeted that he wishes Mills well. LePage has hinted that he might run again and said Wednesday he'll be "watching" as Mills leads the state.
Mills vows her "open door" administration will move past the divisive politics of the LePage era. She says she'll expand Medicaid, tackle the opioid crisis and promote renewable energy.
Mills' inaugural and transition committees face a deadline Wednesday for financial disclosure statements. Voters approved a 2015 law requiring such disclosure.
In recent days, Mills has continued to build out her cabinet. She nominated fellow attorney Jerry Reid Tuesday to lead the Department of Environmental Protection. She has nominated at least six women and five men to her cabinet.
Legislative committees and the Maine Senate will consider Mills' nominations.
Mills will later hold a reception at the governor's residence for her family.
