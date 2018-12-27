Spokesman: House won’t touch Kasich veto preserving Medicaid

The Republican-led Ohio House won't use a rare post-Christmas voting session Thursday to try to override GOP Gov. John Kasich's veto that protected Medicaid expansion, a spokesman said.
Brad Miller said that House members don't plan to call an override vote on the budget provision Kasich vetoed in 2017 that called for freezing new enrollment in the Medicaid program and preventing those who drop off from re-enrolling. Since the bill originated in the House, action in that chamber would be necessary before the Senate could weigh in.
Reversals of several other Kasich vetoes may yet be tried as the House and Senate convene in Columbus, including on bills involving guns, abortion and pay raises for elected officials.
A caucus meeting of House Republicans also has been set for Thursday afternoon where leaders hope for a resolution to the long-brewing fight for House speaker, Miller said. Speaker Ryan Smith, a Bidwell Republican, is vying to retain the seat against a challenge by former House Speaker Larry Householder, who's returned to the House as a state representative from Perry County.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Miller says he expects House attendance Thursday to be strong.
Protesters were outside the chamber to try to thwart a veto override of the so-called heartbeat bill, which would prohibit abortions after detection of the first fetal heartbeat. Kasich has twice vetoed the measure, suggesting it would be declared unconstitutional and draw an expensive legal challenge.
Comments