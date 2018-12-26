Ohio’s high court upholds death sentence in mother’s killing

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a northeast Ohio man convicted of murder in the 2013 beating death of his mother.
The high court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's decision on James Tench's murder charge, finding the evidence of his guilt is overwhelming. Justices did dismiss an aggravated robbery conviction in the case.
The then-30-year-old Brunswick man was convicted five years ago of aggravated murder and kidnapping in the death of his mother, 55-year-old Mary Tench.
Prosecutors say he fatally beat his mother after she confronted him about using her credit card, including forging advance checks.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Mary Tench was found dead inside her car. The county coroner said she died from several blunt trauma injuries that fractured her skull.
Comments