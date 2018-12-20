Judge backs Alaska elections division in disputed recount

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth speaks at an appeal of a recount in a Fairbanks state house race on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. The Alaska Supreme Court appointed Aarseth as a special master to prepare a report on an appeal of a recount in the race between Republican Bart LeBon and Democrat Kathryn Dodge. LeBon held a one-vote lead after the recount. Dan Joling AP Photo