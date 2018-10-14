Mia Love to debate rival Ben McAdams in tight House race

U.S. Rep Mia Love will face off in a debate against Democrat Ben McAdams, a well-known mayor who has put up a strong challenge in a district wary of President Donald Trump that national Democrats are targeting as they look to regain control of the House.
The two will share a stage Monday night after weeks of trading barbs in TV ads and interviews.
McAdams has said his rival has largely been on board with the president and hasn't accomplished enough on issues like Medicaid expansion. Love counters she has stood up to Trump on key issues and portrays McAdams as being out of touch with the district.
McAdams has served as mayor of Salt Lake County in 2012. Love became the first black Republican woman in Congress in 2014.
