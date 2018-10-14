Federal money approved to help repair 3 aging Vermont dams

Three Vermont flood control dams built in the 1930s are going to be receiving a total of about $40 million in federal funds to help make safety improvements for the structures.
Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch say the money will be used for the study, design and construction of control gates, spillways and other dam safety improvements for the three dams.
The federal government built the Waterbury, East Barre and Wrightsville dams in the 1930s after the 1927 flood. The dams are now owned by the state of Vermont, but the federal government did not provide funds for upkeep.
The America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 authorizes safety improvements at certain state-owned flood control dams constructed by the federal government before 1940.
