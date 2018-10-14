Trump touts good relations with ‘sort of a Democrat’ Mattis

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018, file photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks to reporters at the Pentagon, in Washington. President Donald Trump says he has a “very good relationship” with Mattis even though he thinks the Pentagon chief is “sort of a Democrat.” Asked during a “60 Minutes” interview airing Sunday, Oct. 14, whether Mattis will step down, Trump says Mattis hasn’t told him that. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo