Democrats hoping to flip Michigan US House seats from GOP

Just as Michigan helped propel Donald Trump to the White House, the state could play a role in tipping the balance of control in the U.S. House back in favor of the Democratic Party from a Republican majority.
Republican incumbents face strong challenges in two races, while a third open House district appears to be up for grabs.
One closely watched race is for the 8th District, which covers parts of Oakland County in suburban Detroit and extends west and northwest into Ingham County. Democratic candidate Elissa Slotkin is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Bishop in the Nov. 6 general election.
Democrat Gretchen Driskell also is giving Republican Tim Walberg a run in the 7th District.
In the open 11th District, both Republican Lena Epstein and Democrat Haley Stevens have never run for office.
