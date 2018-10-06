Michigan proposal aims to expand voting methods, options

FILE- In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, voters line up to vote at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters get to have their say on whether to expand voting methods and options and enshrine them into the constitution - a measure that doesn’t have the support of the GOP secretary of state candidate but checks the box for the state’s former longtime elections director. The ballot measure under consideration next month would allow same-day registration, no-reason absentee ballots and straight-party voting. The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File Cory Morse