Georgia city votes to change ‘Confederate’ roads to ‘United’

The city council of Georgia's capital has voted to replace the word "Confederate" in two street names with the word "United."
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Atlanta City Council unanimously voted Monday to change Confederate Avenue and East Confederate Avenue to United Avenue and United Avenue S.E.
Another street named Confederate Court was voted to be renamed Trestletree Court. The council voted to have the names changed by the end of the month. Critics say the change was an attempt to erase part of the South's history.
The measure heads to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and will become law if Bottoms signs it or ignores it for eight days, allowing the signs to be replaced by December. Councilwoman Carla Smith says a ceremony is planned for Martin Luther King Day.
