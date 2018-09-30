Minnesota man reclaims German citizenship

Retired University of Minnesota professor Fred Amram, 85, who fled Germany with his parents as a child, is photographed with his cat Medele at his home in Minneapolis, Minn. on Sept. 19, 2018. Amram was 2 when the Nazi Party passed the Nuremberg Laws in 1935, which deprived Jews, including his family, of their citizenship. He was re-naturalized as a German citizen on Sept. 25. Pioneer Press via AP Scott Takushi