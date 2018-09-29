Montana Senate candidates clash over Kavanaugh nomination

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, Ranking Member Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C. U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is an “honorable man” and blames Democrats, including Montana Sen. Tester, for slowing the judge’s confirmation over sexual assault allegations. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo