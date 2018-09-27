Ex-Salt Lake mayor says he’s dropping ’02 Olympics suit

A former Salt Lake City mayor is dropping a lawsuit claiming the National Security Agency conducted "blanket" surveillance in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah.
Rocky Anderson said in court documents Thursday that he's been so stymied in his efforts to get information about the NSA's operations that it no longer makes sense to pursue the case.
He says federal officials have refused to answer questions, citing attorney advice and the state secrets doctrine.
Anderson has he wanted to further investigate claims the NSA collected and stored virtually all electronic communications going into or out of the Salt Lake City area, including the contents of emails and text messages during the event shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks.
Former CIA and NSA Director Michael Hayden has denied the allegations.
Comments