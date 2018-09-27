US border officials swear in new Nogales port director

A busy port of entry at the Arizona-Mexico border will have a new director.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say Michael Humphries was sworn in Thursday as the new Nogales port director.
The change of command ceremony took place at the Mariposa crossing.
Humphries will be in charge of operations stemming the influx of illegal weapons and drugs as well as the flow of immigration.
He will also check that customs and agriculture inspections follow federal laws and regulations.
His territory also includes the Dennis DeConcini crossing and the Nogales International Airport.
