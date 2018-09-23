In governor’s races, Trump emerges as a defining issue

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer addresses her supporters in Detroit after winning the primary. Whitmer will face Republican Bill Schuette in November. She is focusing her campaign on cleaning up drinking water across the state, rebuilding roads and maintaining the expansion of Medicaid that provided health coverage to 663,000 lower-income adults. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo