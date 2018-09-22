Some see signs of hope on North Korea as Trump heads to UN

FILE - This combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaking in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington on Feb. 26, 2018, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending in the party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea on May 9, 2016. Kim Jong Un is “Little Rocket Man” no more. In the year since Donald Trump’s searing, debut UN speech fueled fears of nuclear conflict with North Korea, the two leaders have turned from threats to flattery. But as the U.S. president readies his second address to the world body, likely in Kim’s absence, he’ll have to address the elephant in the room _ North Korea’s continuing reluctance to disarm. Evan Vucci, Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo