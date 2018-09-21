Missouri River changes create sinkholes in Iowa community

The Missouri River's fluctuating water levels are keeping crews busy fixing broken sewer lines and filling sinkholes around Council Bluffs.
The Daily Nonpareil reports that the Army Corps of Engineers believes the river will fluctuate between 23 feet (7 meters) and 28 feet (8.5 meters) deep over the next week.
The agency says the water rises as upstream dams release water in order to reduce flood risk along the lower Missouri River.
Dan Christensen is the sewer department supervisor for Council Bluffs Public Works. He says the river's ebb and flow has created several sink holes in the city. The issue has been complicated by heavy rain and drainage issues.
Christensen says city workers and contractors are working as fast as possible to repair the holes, but more sinkhole issues could arise.
