The Latest: Heller, Trump praise each other in Las Vegas

FILE- In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks at a picnic for veterans in Las Vegas. Democrats hoping to take control of the U.S. Senate in November believe one of their best chances to pick up a seat this year lies in battleground Nevada, where Sen. Dean Heller is the only Republican running for re-election in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton carried in 2016. John Locher, File AP Photo