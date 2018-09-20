Nashville police union challenge to oversight vote dismissed

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a Tennessee police union that sought to block a referendum establishing an oversight board.
News outlets report Wednesday's ruling keeps on the Nov. 6 ballot the Nashville referendum galvanized by two recent shootings in which white officers killed black men who were running away.
Metro Charter rules for ballot measures stipulate petitioners gather signatures from 10 percent of the preceding general election's voter turnout. The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police argued the benchmark should be the May special mayoral election, which had a higher turnout than the August 2016 local general election.
While the lawsuit is predicated on metrics, the police union opposes the board's concept.
The judge's order says the special election didn't count. FOP attorney David Raybin says he'll appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court.
