CIA chief returning to University of Louisville for event

The Associated Press

September 18, 2018 02:08 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

CIA Director Gina Haspel will return to the University of Louisville next week to discuss national security and her career in the spy agency.

Haspel, a UofL graduate, will appear on campus Sept. 24 as part of the McConnell Center's Distinguished Speaker Series.

Joining Haspel on stage will be two other UofL graduates — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and political commentator Scott Jennings. Haspel will answer questions posed by Jennings.

Haspel, a native of Ashland, Kentucky, took the CIA helm in May. She was confirmed by the Senate after a heated debate about her role in the CIA's torture program.

The free, public discussion will begin at 9 a.m. EDT. Those wishing to attend must request individual tickets online at McConnellCenter.org. Tickets are nontransferable and limited.

