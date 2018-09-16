Woman comes forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct

In this Sept. 6, 2018 photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh is denying a sexual misconduct allegation from when he was in high school. In a statement issued Friday, Kavanaugh says the following: “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.” The New Yorker reported the alleged incident took place at a party when Kavanaugh was attending Georgetown Preparatory School. Alex Brandon AP Photo