Vermont attorney general takes over investigation

The Vermont Attorney General's Office has taken over an investigation into allegations of threats made against the only black woman in the state legislature.
Vermont Public Radio reports the move comes amid criticism from racial justice advocates over local police handling of the case.
Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris announced last month on her Facebook page that she is withdrawing her bid for re-election, citing "divisive" and "dangerous" political discourse on social media. She told VPR she was the victim of vandalism and a home invasion and found swastikas painted on trees near her home. She said when she told the Bennington Police Department the response was underwhelming.
Attorney General T.J. Donovan says there was "a breakdown in Bennington" but has not accused police of wrongdoing.
