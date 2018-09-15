Different county policies could impact Kansas voting

The chances of a Kansas voter's ballot being counted might depend on which county he or she lives in — especially if the vote comes in by mail.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports different counties use different standards to decide whether a ballot should be counted.
In the August primary, Johnson County rejected 153 advance mail-in ballots because the signature on the envelope used to mail the ballot to the county didn't match the voter's signature on file in the county election office.
But Douglas and Shawnee county election officials say they didn't reject any ballots in August because of mismatched signatures.
The issue came up last week at a State Objections Board meeting, when Davis Hammet objected to Republican Kris Kobach winning the GOP primary for governor, in part because he said inconsistent standards could have influenced the outcome.
